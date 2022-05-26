Miami hires Alonzo Highsmith as General Manager of Football Operations

A former Hurricanes football legend is returning to Coral Gables.

As first reported by Dave Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel, former UM running back and NFL front-office executive Alonzo Highsmith has been hired by Miami to be its General Manager of Football Operations, a newly formed position.

“We are excited to welcome Alonzo back to Coral Gables,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “His extensive experience as an NFL executive will provide tremendous value to our football operations. In addition, we are looking forward to having him as a member of our senior administrative team.”

Highsmith will work directly with head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff regarding administrative manners both on and off the field, as well as assist with scouting and roster assessment.

“Alonzo is a true Miami Hurricane,” Cristobal said in a statement. “He understands the commitment and sacrifice it takes to be a champion on and off the field. His tremendous passion for the University of Miami and this city is unparalleled.”

Highsmith, who attended Christopher Columbus High School – the same high school that Cristobal graduated from – rushed for 1,914 rushing yards at Miami (1983–1986), which ranks second in school history.

The former NFL running back’s administrative career began with the Green Bay Packers, where he served 19 seasons in the team’s player personnel department. After his stint in Green Bay, Highsmith was the vice president of personnel for the Cleveland Browns from 2018 to 2019.

Most recently, from 2020 to 2022, Highsmith served as a senior executive advisor to the general manager for the Seattle Seahawks.

“It is an honor to come back to the University of Miami and I am very humbled,” Highsmith said. “The opportunity to work with Mario Cristobal and Dan Radakovich, as well as my passion and love for the city of Miami is what brought me back. I could not pass up this opportunity and this challenge.”