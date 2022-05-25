Miami’s Nijel Pack to withdraw name from 2022 NBA Draft

As first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Miami men’s basketball guard Nijel Pack will withdraw his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to college next season.

The Kansas State transfer committed to UM on April 23 after an illustrious two seasons with the Wildcats. Pack averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last year, landing on the All-Big 12 First Team.

“Nijel is a tremendous addition to our team. He is truly one of the finest players in the country, as well as an excellent young man with an elite work ethic who loves basketball,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said in a Miami Athletics release after Pack’s commitment. “Nijel is not only a high-level scorer with elite shooting abilities, but also a superb playmaker and defender. We’re thrilled to welcome Nijel and his family into the Miami basketball program.“

Pack declared for the NBA Draft on March 24 but left the option of returning to college open. The Hurricanes await a similar decision from returning starter Isaiah Wong, who declared for the NBA Draft on April 25 while maintaining his collegiate eligibility.