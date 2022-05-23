Six Hurricanes awarded All-ACC Honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference recognized six Hurricanes Monday morning.

Two UM pitchers garnered All-ACC First Team acknowledgment in Carson Palmquist and Andrew Walters.

Outfielder Jacob Burke, first baseman CJ Kayfus and third baseman Yohandy Morales made the All-ACC Second Team.

Right-handed starting pitcher Karson Ligon made the All-Freshman Team with a 4.12 ERA in 72 innings pitched in 13 starts. He walked 31 batters and struck out the second most hitters of any pitcher on the Hurricanes (66).

Palmquist led the team with the most wins (nine) and innings pitched (75). The Fort Myers, Fla. native struck out 105 batters, only one of two pitchers to record at least 100 strikeouts in the ACC. This is Palmquist’s second consecutive time receiving All-ACC First Team honors, making him the first Hurricane to do so since Zack Collins in 2015 and 2016.

“It’s awesome, it’s an extreme accomplishment,” Palmquist said. “The end goal is to win Omaha, and I’m not going to settle until we win there.”

Walters led the ACC in saves with 13 and only gave up four runs all season, allowing only a .103 batting average to opposing hitters. The sophomore is also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and showed impressive control as he struck out 55 batters and only walked five in 29 innings of work.

“It’s not just me out there, it’s the nine guys on the field. I played well this season, looking to continue,” Walters said.

Burke was second on the team in batting average (.355) and first in slugging percentage (.611). The sophomore was a Perfect Game Freshman All-American last season with Southeastern Louisiana and followed that up with another strong season as he totaled 12 home runs and a team-leading 55 RBI.

“I wanted to play in a regional, super-regional and make it to Omaha. I wasn’t able to have that opportunity my first two years,” Burke said when asked about the approaching postseason. “Hopefully we can make the most of it, make a good run and get to Omaha.”

Kayfus was in the leadoff spot all year for the Canes, yet still drove in 48 runs, the third most on the team. The Wellington, Fla. native led the team with 35 walks, and his 16 stolen bases gave him the ninth most in the ACC. The infielder also ranked in the top-four in the ACC in hits with 79 and was solid with the leather, too, finishing seventh in the ACC in fielding percentage.

“Getting on my first at-bat I think is the biggest part of the leadoff role,” Kayfus said. “You try to get good at-bats and hit the ball hard.”

Morales led Miami in home runs (13) and was a solid .323 hitter in the third spot in the order. The Braddock High School graduate was on the ACC’s All-Freshman Team last season and started all 55 games for Miami this year.

Miami’s five total All-ACC selections rank only behind Louisville (eight), Virginia Tech (seven) and Georgia Tech (six).