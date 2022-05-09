Behind Yoyo Morales’ two home runs, Canes rally for 6-4 win Sunday afternoon

After scoring 38 runs across two games Friday and Saturday night, the No. 6 Hurricanes only had three runs on the board and trailed North Dakota State by one when the seventh inning rolled around.

But sophomore third baseman Yohandy Morales had other plans.

A 430-foot three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Miami a 6-4 lead that held for the remainder of the game.

“Yoyo had an unbelievable day today — picked me up, picked the team up, picked his teammates up,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “Just a really, really big win.”

The Hurricanes (35-12, 17-7 ACC) earned their seventh series sweep of the season with the win over the Bison (26-16, 12-4 SUMMIT) Sunday afternoon.

Morales also scored the first run of the game on a solo long-ball, his 10th of the season, which made him the first Hurricane since Zach Collins in 2015 and 2016 to have consecutive seasons with double digit home runs.

“It’s just crazy, especially being from Miami,” Morales said. “To have the opportunity to have my family be able to come out here and watch me play every game. It’s been a surreal experience. I’ve been grinding with my brothers day in and day out. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

The Bison brought took the lead early with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning off Miami starter Alejandro Rosario and then again in the top of the seventh with another two run home run off JP Gates.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl earned the victory of Miami by striking out two batters in the seventh. Rosario went made it through four and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

The Hurricanes face the UCF Knights Wednesday evening at Mark Light Field before traveling to Tallahassee, Florida to face Florida State in a three-game weekend series.