Fitzroy Anthony promoted to Miami women’s basketball associate head coach

After spending seven seasons as an assistant on Miami head coach Katie Meier’s staff, Fitzroy Anthony has been elevated to associate head coach, as first announced by Meier on Thursday.

“Fitzroy has been an integral part of this program for the last seven years,” Meier said in a Miami Athletics release. “His passion for the program and our players is unmatched and nobody outworks him. Fitz is so committed to The U and I appreciate his endless loyalty throughout the years.”

Before joining Meier’s staff in 2015, Fitzroy spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic, The Boca Raton, Fla. native played college basketball at Palm Beach Atlantic, averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 assists per game in his time with the Sailfish.

Fitzroy, who also coached at the high school and AAU levels in the South Florida area, is credited with helping facilitate the recruitment of transfer guards Haley and Hannah Cavinder, who will join the Hurricanes after spending three seasons at Fresno State.

“I’m extremely grateful to Coach Meier and our administration for giving me this opportunity,” Anthony said. “I’m fully invested in the vision of the program. Miami is a great place to be with greater things in store.”