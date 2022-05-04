EDM, Art, Pizza, EQ Collective’s After Glow Festival

Student DJs joined Grammy nominated DJ and producer, Wuki, on Saturday evening from 5 to 11 p.m. to put on the University of Miami’s second annual EDM festival, After Glow.

The stage, a professionally assembled set by Impulse, stood several feet over the crowd. DJs performed on a booth displaying LED graphics surrounded by speakers turned to over 90 decibels.

“It was awesome man. The production was incredible,” Wuki said. “Probably the best college show as far as production.”

For the few senior DJs, it was the best set they’ve performed on. Many other DJs were freshmen, getting their first opportunity to perform in a festival setting.

“I’m going to be dreaming about that for weeks,” said Steve Matousek, a fifth year electrical engineering major at the University of Miami and president of Equalizer (EQ) Collective.

“I thought it was beautiful. I thought they pulled it off very well. This was more than anyone expected at a college event,” said Alex Green, a freshman DJ who has been performing for the last six years.

Streams of laser light shot across the university’s Foote Green to the other end of campus, as smoke poured from fog machines. Flashing lights illuminated the crowd.

“You could stand anywhere on the field and it was a picture perfect moment,” Matousek said.

Students danced in front of the stage, some alone and others in a group, jumping and bobbing their heads to dubstep, house, hip-hop, trap and bass. Further back on the lawn, friends reclined on inflatable cushions

Students also enjoyed art exhibits, pizza and dippin dots and a bounce house.

Of the attendees, many expressed their love for the festival and genre.

“It’s truly the most underrated event at UMiami. Y’all really gotta get out here because it’s so much fun,” junior health sciences major Nicholas Calzadilla said.

The crowd grew through the night, reaching its largest towards the end when Matousek, who goes by the stage name SAEVEN, performed. The festival concluded with Wuki’s set. .

Wuki played his remixes of “Eye of the Tiger,” “Feliz Navidad,” “Peanut Butter Jelly Time” and “Circle of Life” alongside some of his viral sounds on TikTok.

“Told you we’re gonna get weird,” Wuki shouted to the crowd.

Some students criticized the timing of the festival, noting its coincidence with finals week.

“If it was another time, it would’ve been a lot of people who aren’t necessarily diehard fans who would have come and still supported the club and supported the artists,” said a concert goer.

Unfortunately, the availability of the Foote Green and scheduling forced EQ Collective to have a limited number of options.

Regardless, the festival still provided an opportunity for lovers of EDM to come together and share in the experience. EQ Collective members and concert goers also noted that the festival was an opportunity to unwind before truly beginning studying.

As EQ Collective looks ahead to next year, they hope to put on a festival of similar caliber with some small adjustments.

“I’m super proud of everyone. These kids are amazing. Talent. Pure talent,” said Devon Green, vice president and social chair of EQ Collective.

After Glow will also seek to partner with Canes Carnival to form a two day festival, making the transition between the two days easier and draw a larger audience.

“I’m really hoping we can get more organizations out there to represent themselves at this event,” Green said.

Matousek and Green personally thanked Hurricane Productions, SAFAC and their advisor for their assistance in preparing the festival.