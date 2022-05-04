Canes Carnival returns to UMiami after two years

On Friday, April 29, Hurricane Productions (HP) Concerts, the largest student programming board at UMiami, hosted their annual end-of-the-year jamboree, Canes Carnival.

Canes Carnival, returning after two years since Covid-19, welcomed students with a spirited night of neon lights, rides, games, food and the performance of American singer-songwriter Marc E. Bassy.

Bassy, who is aptly known for his seven-year run as lead vocalist for Los Angeles pop-band 2AM Club, performed an animated one-hour set singing hits including “Morning,” and “You & Me” featuring G-Eazy, on the Foote Green.

“His performance was captivating,” said Cassandra Michel, a junior majoring in community and applied psychological studies.

“He’s a great live singer. You could tell he was connected to his audience. The audience seemed to love his performance,” Michel continued.

Senior Brianna Marshall said it was as if she and Bassy were the only ones at the performance.

“I’ve seen Marc E. Bassy performed once before, but this time I got to be front row and he made me feel like he was singing directly to me,” Marshall said.

The Foote Green was lined with various carnival games and rides such as rock climbing, carousel swings, a fun slide, wipeout, skeeball, water-racing and bumper cars.

There were also activity booths and give-aways including sweatshirts, hats, etcetera.

According to Niloy Bandyopadhyay Bhattacharyya, a sophomore majoring in biology and HP concerts cane stage chair, HP’s theme for Canes Carnival included fluorescent colors to create childhood nostalgia.

“This year, the organization had decided to place a theme consisting of neon hues and a fair similar to emulate one of nostalgia and childhood memories,” Bhattacharyya said.

“The event is typically comprised of carnival rides, a concert by HP Concerts, games, and other festivities to attract a variety of students to the event so that they are entertained and can enjoy this campus-wide event,” Bhattacharyya continued.

Food options at the carnival ranged from the carnival classics like fried Oreos and cotton candy to heavier options like Jamaican food truck Reggae-Beats, New-York style Pizza and other fan favorites.

Lines in front of the food trucks were seen throughout the duration of the carnival.

Usually an annual affair, Canes Carnival has been postponed over the past two years due to the implications of Covid-19.

Its post covid return, however, garnered an overwhelming roster of student attendees.

“Canes Carnival 2022 was truly an event that was able to reach a diverse array of students across the University of Miami campus community,” Bhattacharyya said.

Bhattacharyya said the planning for the carnival consisted of a “multilateral approach” involving an “extensive arrangement of logistics and ideas.”

“Over 2,000 students were in attendance and there was an excited crowd throughout the event. We would like to thank the student body for their enthusiasm and support,” Bhattacharyya said.

Toni Farquharson, a senior majoring in industrial engineering said Canes Carnival served as a needed break from studying for finals.

“The carnival was a fun relaxing event in the midst of a very stressful finals period,” Farquharson said.

Freshman Zanaiah Billups majoring in music business said her first Canes Carnival couldn’t have been more pleasurable.

“I had an insane amount of fun getting on rides in our own backyard, ” Billups said. “I went with one of my friends and saw so many people that I knew were enjoying themselves. I felt very welcomed in the UM community and will remember the night.”