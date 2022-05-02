Bill Courtney promoted to Miami men’s basketball associate head coach

The Miami Hurricanes announced on Monday that assistant basketball coach Bill Courtney, entering his 13th year on the coaching staff of Jim Larrañaga, will be promoted to the position of associate head coach. Courtney fills the void left by former associate head coach Chris Caputo, who recently left to become the head coach at George Washington.

“I’m incredibly honored to step into this role at Miami. I want to express my sincere thanks to both Jim Larrañaga and Dan Radakovich for their faith and trust in me,” Courtney said in a Miami Athletics release. “It is truly a privilege to put on the ‘U’ each and every day. To do so while working for a great man like Coach L is uniquely special. I’m so excited to continue to build this program and look forward to helping us create more memories in the years to come.”

Courtney is a 26-year veteran in the coaching field, having spent time at numerous Division I programs throughout the country. He was an assistant coach under Larrañaga for nine consecutive years from 1996-2005, with the first year at Bowling Green and the remaining eight at George Mason.

The Alexandria, Va. native spent six years, from 2010-2016, as the head coach at Cornell. After fourteen years apart, he rejoined Larrañaga on the Miami staff in 2019.

Courtney has been the main recruiter for Miami since his arrival in Coral Gables and has helped the Canes land a top-25 recruiting class in each of the last two cycles. This upcoming class is ranked in the top-20 according to ESPN and is headlined by four-star players AJ Casey and Favour Aire.

Miami recently finalized its coaching staff, adding former Charlotte assistant coach Kotie Kimble to a group looking to maintain momentum after reaching the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.