Miami track and field ends regular season at UNF Invite

Miami track and field closed out the regular season this weekend at the UNF Invite in Jacksonville, Fla. at Hodges Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Jeffrey Williams led the way, registering a 17.77m mark in the shot put for the fourth-farthest throw in program history. Russell Robinson impressed too, leaping 16.27m to win the triple jump.

On the women’s side, Debbie Ajagbe highlighted the weekend by finishing first in the hammer throw with a 57.78m hurl. The women’s 4 x 100m team – consisting of Jacious Spears, Alfreda Steele, Mercy Ntia-Obong and Blanca Hervas – took their race in 44.13, and Moriah Oliviera finished third in the 400m with a time of 52.36.

In the discus, Williams and Hannah Hall both came in third, throwing 53.69m in the men’s event and 52.35m in the women’s, respectively.

Isaiah Holmes tied for second in the men’s high jump (2.05m).

Now, the Canes enter postseason action, competing in the 2022 ACC Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Durham, N.C., on May 12-14.