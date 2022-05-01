Forward Deng Gak signs with Ballarat Miners

Former Miami men’s basketball forward Deng Gak has signed with the Ballarat Miners for the 2022 Coles Express NBL1 South Season.

“We are thrilled to be able to have Deng join us off the back of a successful college career at the University of Miami and being involved with high-level programs,” Miners men’s head coach Luke Sunderland said in a press release. “Deng will be able to slot straight in with our already versatile and athletic group, his first training demonstrated his feel for the game and his high IQ was clearly evident.”

Gak signs with the Miners after a four-season collegiate career at UM, averaging 1.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in his 66 appearances. The Sydney native also started seven games, four of which were during the 2021-22 season in which Miami played in its first Elite 8 contest in program history.

The 6-foot-11 forward replaces Shaquille Morris, who due to unforeseen circumstances, was no longer able to play for Ballarat.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Gak said. “My friend Deng Acuoth has played for the Miners and said they are a great club to play for.”