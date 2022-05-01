Former Hurricanes sign NFL deals as undrafted free agents

While only one former Hurricane (defensive lineman Jon Ford in the seventh round) was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the lowest number of Miami football players chosen since 1980, numerous draft-eligible Canes have signed deals with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Quarterback/wide receiver D’Eriq King highlights this group, signing a contract with the New England Patriots. King threw for 3,453 yards and ran for 634 yards in his two seasons with the Hurricanes. Season-ending injuries forced the Houston transfer to miss time in both 2020 and 2021.

Sticking with the wide-receiver position, record-setters Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley Jr. signed with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, respectively. Rambo broke Miami’s single-season receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,172), while Harley ended his career at UM as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (182).

Multiple starting trench players from last season’s team also reached contractual agreements with professional squads. Defensive linemen Deandre Johnson and Zach McCloud signed with the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, respectively. Offensive lineman Jarrid Williams signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, while offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson accepted an offer to attend rookie minicamp with the New York Giants.

Defensive backs Amari Carter and Bubba Bolden reached contractual agreements with the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

Of the former Hurricanes who were draft-eligible, only running back Cam’Ron Harris has yet to either sign with an NFL franchise or accept a rookie minicamp offer.