The best ice cream shops near UM

It’s that time of year again! Summer in Miami means it’s time to hit the beach and enjoy the best dessert for the hot weather: ice cream. Luckily, the Magic City is not limited to plain old ice cream, as there are many choices and unique takes on this sweet treat. Since there are a plethora of options, The Miami Hurricane has compiled a list of the best ice cream places to go when the heat is too much to handle.

It’s hot out, but you don’t have to be!

Whip ‘n Dip

Located in South Miami, Whip ‘n Dip has been making homemade ice cream since 1985. This ice cream shop offers many options, including soft serve, which has fewer calories. You can also order a milkshake or an ice cream cake. To see all that they have to offer, check out their online menu.

Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream

Do not become overwhelmed with the chemical elements featured in the logo; this nitrogen ice cream is superb. Not only is this ice cream made right before your eyes, but you can add as many toppings as you’d like. Additionally, Chill-N has many vegan options. Try this fresh take on an old-school treat!

Freddo

Do you want a creamy alternative to ice cream? Try Freddo in Coral Gables. The rich texture of gelato makes it one of the best treats to enjoy in the hot weather. I highly recommend the dark chocolate flavor. It’s rich, decadent and the summer version of hot cocoa.

Azucar Ice Cream

Unique and flavorful are the two words that best describe Azucar, which means sugar in Spanish. As you can imagine from the name, this shop is anything but boring. Even the flavors are fun, as they reference Cuban-American pop culture — there is a flavor called “Abuela Maria.” Azucar has two locations in Miami: one in Downtown Dadeland and another in Little Havana.

Morelia

Is ice cream too basic for you? If you want to walk the streets of Miracle Mile with something as pretty as it is delicious, visit Morelia! Morelia is a paleta (Spanish for popsicle) shop where you can select your flavor, dip it and top it off with your favorite topping.

Want a campfire to feel like you’re at a campfire? No problem, Morelia has you covered with s’more paleta, where the marshmallow fluff is set ablaze with dusted graham crackers. If that doesn’t sound delicious, there are more options, including vegan flavors!

Atelier Monnier

After watching “Emily in Paris,” it’s hard not to crave the delicious food the show features. I have a solution to this problem: Atelier Monnier in Pinecrest. This bakery offers everything under the sun—even savory food!

Paris sounds like a good idea, but so is having lunch and dessert at Atelier Monnier. The sorbet this bakery features is amazing! If you’re feeling decadent, add a macaron to your sorbet, it’s much better than adding a cherry!

La Glace Miami

If you want over the top, gourmet ice cream, La Glace is your best bet. Conveniently located near some of the best restaurants in Coral Gables, you’ll be looking forward to dessert during your meal. You might even want to split a cookie skillet topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Bianco Gelato

Have your Gelato and eat it too! If you have any dietary restrictions and want the best gelato, try Bianco Gelato in Coconut Grove. If you want to go big, try the Affogato al Café, which consists of a scoop of vanilla gelato “drowned” in espresso. Honestly, if I had to meet with Italian chef Giada De Laurentiis in one of these ice cream places, I’d pick Bianco.

Wall’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream

While I prefaced this list by saying I wouldn’t focus on old fashion ice cream, Wall’s is original and will never go out of style. If you miss the flavors you loved as a kid, Wall’s is the place for you. In addition to offering superhero ice cream and several other flavors, Wall’s makes fudge. You can’t go wrong with this South Miami gem.

A.C.’s Icees

If you’re looking for an alternative to ice cream, try A.C.’s Icees. The A.C.’s Icees truck has been a staple at David T. Kennedy Park in Coconut Grove for over forty years. The frozen lemonade will keep you cool while you get those steps in, just make sure to bring cash.

While the temperature increases, make sure to hydrate and stay cool with frozen treats. While it’s hard to enjoy hot cocoa during the winter in Miami, we can make up for it by devouring ice cream throughout the hottest months.