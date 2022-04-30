Canes suffer third straight loss, drop series opener at Georgia Tech

If there was a definition of an ugly baseball game, then a series opener at Georgia Tech was it for the Miami Hurricanes.

Sophomore starting pitcher Carson Palmquist threw a career-most seven innings, but the No. 3 Hurricanes lost their series opener against Georgia Tech 3-1. The loss marks the third straight for Miami, the first time this season a three-game losing streak has occurred.

“I thought [Palmquist] threw as good as I’ve seen him all year,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “They’re a very good offensive team and he just did a great job. He pitched efficiently. He pitched good enough to win, we just couldn’t swing the bats as I’d like.”

The game showcased minimal hitting, as the Hurricanes (31-11, 16-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) managed four hits compared to the Yellow Jackets’ six. Two of the six hits were two solo home runs from first baseman Andrew Jenkins and catcher Kevin Parada, proving the run difference.

Freshman reliever Gage Ziehl came in for Palmquist for the eighth inning and allowed an RBI single.

Yellow Jackets starter John Medich walked four Miami batters and relinquished three hits in a career-high six innings. Georgia Tech (26-17, 11-11 ACC) left only four runners on base.

Sophomore first baseman CJ Kayfus, UM’s leader in RBI hitting, added a one-out RBI single in the fifth.

Despite Kayfus’ game-tying hit, the Canes were unable to capitalize further, however.

With a bases-loaded opportunity in the eighth, Miami had its opportunity to take its first lead and seal off the contest, until freshman outfielder Gaby Gutierrez lined out to end its late momentum.

“We had some balls hit hard, but not enough. We chased a lot of bad pitches, especially breaking balls in the dirt,” DiMare said. “We have to lay off those pitches. We had some situations where we had guys on base and in scoring position.”

Palmquist (6-3) was tacked with the loss, Medich (4-3) earned the win and Georgia Tech reliever Zach Maxwell notched his second save of the season.

The next game of the series occurs on Saturday Mac Nease Park in Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

“We’ve got to play the game better and smarter,” DiMare said. “Our approaches at the plate have to be better. It’s a team game. You have to put it all together, and when you don’t, you end up on the wrong side of it.”