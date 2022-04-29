Miami wide receiver Dazalin Worsham enters transfer portal

As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, UM wide receiver Dazalin Worsham has entered the transfer portal.

The third-year wideout had a quiet tenure with the Hurricanes, as he did not record a reception in his two prior years at UM. Despite this inactivity, partially due to injuries, Worsham emerged in spring practices, receiving reps with the second team and even the first team.

Worsham was the fourth Hurricane to enter the transfer portal on Friday, following punter Nelson Foley, linebacker Deshawn Troutman and defensive lineman Cameron Williams’s departure.

The one-time Alabama commit and Trussville, Ala. native was ranked as the 272nd best player and 44th best player in the class of 2020, according to ESPN. He chose Miami over offers from the Crimson Tide, Michigan, Arkansas and others.

The Hewitt-Trussville graduate enjoyed a successful high school career, racking up 2,305 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns from 2017-19.

It is unclear which schools are interested in Worsham at this point.