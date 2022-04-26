Transfer forward Norchad Omier commits to Miami

Last year, it was Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller that transferred into the Miami men’s basketball program and invigorated the squad. This year, it is Nigel Pack, and now, Norchad Omier.

Rising junior forward Omier committed to Miami Tuesday, joining the Hurricanes with three years of eligibility remaining and an already impressive resume.

“Our coaching staff is extremely excited to add Norchad to the Miami basketball program,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “While his stats and accomplishments speak for themselves, what we love most about Norchad are his non-stop motor and competitive fire.”

Last year for Arkansas State, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Omier ranked fourth in the country in rebounds per contest.

With the loss of starting center Sam Waardenburg, along with reserve big men Deng Gak and Rodney Miller Jr., Omier should immediately step into the starting lineup and provide a big boost to UM’s paint protection and interior presence.

“In addition to being among the most dominant rebounders I’ve seen at the college level,” Larrañaga said. “Norchad is also an efficient scorer and a prolific defender who has proven himself as one of the best forwards in the country. We are eager to welcome Norchad and his family to The U.”

The 2021-22 Sun Belt Player of the Year will have to adjust to bigger and stronger competition in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. In Omier’s two matchups against Power Five programs last season, Illinois and Texas Tech, he averaged just 4.5 points per game.

With Pack and now Omier, head coach Jim Larrañaga has begun to replace some of the production departing from a Miami team that just made their first Elite Eight in program history. The Hurricanes still await word on whether Isaiah Wong will return to Coral Gables or depart for the NBA Draft.