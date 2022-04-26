Defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. transfers to Miami

On Tuesday evening, Maryland defensive lineman Darnell Jackson Jr. announced that he will transfer to Miami.

The Havana, Florida native transferred after only one year at the University of Maryland, where he had 22 total tackles, with 15 of them being solo tackles, in 13 games. He had six total tackles in one game on multiple occasions, most notably in his only start against Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, his interior presence will help a Miami defensive line that did not have a single player that ranked in the top-25 in the ACC for tackles and only two players in the top 25 in the ACC in tackles for loss.

A three-star prospect coming out of high school, Jackson had considered committing to the Hurricanes coming out of Gadsden County High School. In his senior season, he had 23 tackles (17 solo), one sack and 5.5 tackles for loss.

He also played at the tight-end position in high school, so he could have the potential to be placed in goal-line situations on offense.

Jackson has the potential to create an immediate impact on the Hurricanes and will surely add competition to defensive line coach Joe Salave’a’s unit.