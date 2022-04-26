Britney Spears announces pregnancy, social media break

Congratulations are in order to Britney Spears, who recently announced she’s having a baby.

The announcement came two weeks ago, when the “Gimme More” singer was on vacation in Maui. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … My husband said, “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The long Instagram post created quite a stir, because fans were not a hundred percent sure she was pregnant. In the same post, she continues to say:

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there …I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

Rest assured Britney fans, she clarified by comparing her last two pregnancies with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James to her recent pregnancy, stating this time around she plans to incorporate yoga to help with perinatal depression.

With all of the press surrounding Spears, University of Miami students had a lot to say.

Andrea Bianchi, a junior communications studies major, had mixed feelings about the situation

“I was confused by the post,” Bianchi said. “It was a crazy way of announcing a pregnancy, but I’m glad she can do what makes her happy.”

Following the announcement, the popular late night television show “Saturday Night Live” created a skit featuring the legendary pop star, as well as other celebrities. Chloe Fineman played Spears and initially started with jokes relating to Spears’ Instagram and mental health. Fineman then moved on to referencing her conservatorship and pregnancy saying:

“…I’m finally free, and I’m having a baby! I just pray my baby is born happy, healthy, and with the power of attorney.”

Britney Spears conservatorship was a popular topic these last few years. From 2007 to 2021, Spears could not get married, have children or control her own money without the permission and supervision of her father.

Her conservatorship was first brought to attention by the podcast “Britney’s Gram” who noticed something strange was going on with Britney’s camp. Their discovery would later inspire multiple documentaries about the star including “Framing Britney Spears” and Netflix’s “Britney vs Spears.”

Since the termination of her conservatorship, she was able to get engaged to long-term boyfriend and now baby daddy Sam Asghari and documented her newfound freedom on her Instagram.

Now that the popstar is expecting her third child, she announced that she will be taking a social media break.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!” she wrote on Instagram on April 24. “I send my love and God bless you all.”