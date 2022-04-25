Your 2 minute run-down for the upcoming 2022 Met Gala

The Oscars of fashion are almost here! The Met Gala will take place on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming social night of the season.

Who can forget when Kim Kardashian graced the steps of the Met Gala covered in black Balenciaga from (literally) head to toe back in September of 2021? Despite being last held only eight months ago, the event will be back to its regularly scheduled programming after its cancellation in 2020.

A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala takes place on the second Monday of every May. The charity event was first established in 1995 when Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, became the chairperson in 1999.

While no one is too sure what goes on inside of the Met Gala due to the strict no phone policy, it’s been said that the A-list celebrities get to enjoy the exhibit, a dinner and a performance from an in-demand musical artist. In the past, Cher and Rihanna have performed. However, the red carpet prior to the event is arguably the most highly-anticipated part of the night.

The exclusivity of the event makes it that more exciting. According to Vogue UK, tickets can be purchased for $30,000 per ticket or $275,000 for a table.

This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” is a continuation from 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Vogue previously announced that this year’s hosts would be Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda with designer Tom Ford, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri and Wintour as honorary co-chairs.

“Who gets to be American?” will be one of the questions posed at the event. The theme is intended to showcase a range of American talent and the evolution of American style.

Months in advance, Vogue’s team begins creating a seating chart for the event. According to the lifestyle magazine, designers will suggest certain celebrities to flaunt their interpretations of the theme. Once they are given the OK by Wintour, the stars are then personally invited to enjoy dinner at the same table as the brand they are wearing.

Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and George Clooney are just a few of the large names that many people anxiously await show-stopping fashion looks on the red carpet from.

Although the guest list will not be revealed until the night before the event, there are some celebrities that have announced in advance that they will not attend. Fashion icon, Zendaya announced that she will not make the event as she will be working on the set of upcoming projects.

On the other hand, rapper Megan Thee Stallion is rumored to be attending alongside fashion designer Jeremy Scott sporting the Moschino brand.

Last year, Vogue live streamed the event, allowing viewers an inside look of fashion’s biggest night. This year will be no different.