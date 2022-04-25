Isaiah Wong declares for NBA Draft, maintains eligibility

As he did last offseason, Miami guard Isaiah Wong declared for the NBA draft Monday morning while maintaining his college eligibility.

“After deep thought and careful consideration, taking full advantage of all we achieved this year, I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, while maintaining my eligibility,” Wong wrote in a graphic posted on Twitter. “I’m extremely confident in what lies ahead.”

Wong finished second in scoring last season for the Hurricanes, who advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. The third-year guard averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 points and two assists per game.

Should he forego his college eligibility, Wong would be joining fellow guards Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty, as well as forward Sam Waardenburg as departing starters from Miami’s 2021-22 team.

“[Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga], the entire staff and the awesome fans gave us everything we needed to believe we could do what we set out to do,” Wong said of UM’s tournament run. “They gave us the confidence to push through to the end.”

“Although we reached so many achievements together, there are still big things to come for me and The U,” Wong continued. “It’s an honor to forever be a Miami Hurricane.”