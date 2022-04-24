Hug The Lake event returns to the delight of students, staff and alumni

On Friday, April 22, the beloved Earth Day tradition known as Hug The Lake was held for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Student Government and the Butler Center, the event consisted of hundreds of students joining hands in an attempt to form a circle around Lake Osceola.

Sponsored by the ECO Agency, a variety of refreshments and merchandise were provided to participants, including smoothies made by GreenU volunteers.

Students in attendance expressed their excitement at finally participating in the tradition after its three-year hiatus.

Cate Dougherty, a senior nursing student, says that she is excited to be able to attend the event before graduation.

“I actually have never seen it happen,” Dougherty said.

“I think it’s a nice sentiment,” Dougherty continues. “I do appreciate Earth Day.”

Madison Praxl, a freshman majoring in marine biology and ecology, expresses her appreciation for the University’s recognition of the environment.

“I think it’s really exciting to have a strong presence of wanting to be sustainable on campus,” Praxl said.

“I also just think it’s really sweet. It’s really cute caring for the wildlife that we have on campus, which is so plentiful,” Praxl said.

“I like how everyone came together to celebrate the earth in a meditative moment,” said Stephanie Walcott, a senior majoring in psychology and creative writing.

Some students were not able to attend but appreciate the efforts surrounding the event.

“I haven’t been able to go to any previous Hug the Lakes because of class and work, but I always thought it was a good event and awareness for an important day,” said Tyler Phillips, a senior majoring in exercise physiology.

The Earth Day event lasted from 11:20 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the “Hug” itself taking place from 11:20 to 11:45 a.m.

The University’s Alma Mater song was performed by the Hammond-Butler gospel choir as the community joined hands around the lake.