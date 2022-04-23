Transfer guard Nijel Pack commits to Miami

Miami men’s basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga has made his first transfer portal splash of the offseason, landing 2022 All-Big 12 First Team member Nijel Pack.

This news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

The rising third-year guard led Kansas State in scoring last season with 17.4 points per game. A proficient 3-point shooter, Pack shot 43.6% from deep, leading the Wildcats in that category.

With his transfer to Miami, Pack could end up back at the point guard position, where he played during his freshman season before playing more at shooting guard in his sophomore year.

“With the size I have and my athleticism, [point guard is] my natural position,” Pack told Peegs.com. “My freshman year at K-State, that’s what I played. Sophomore year, I was moving more toward the 2. I was successful at the 2, but that’s not the position that’s going to make me successful at the next level. [NBA teams] want to see me at the 1, see me run a team, so that’s what I’m looking for.”

If Pack does end up playing point guard with the Hurricanes, he will have large shoes to fill with Charlie Moore departing. Moore was the offensive and defensive anchor for a Miami team that made its first Elite 8 appearance ever last season, leading the team in both assists and steals per game.