Linebacker Caleb Johnson commits to Miami

Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are starting their weekend on a strong note, with transfer linebacker (LB) Caleb Johnson committing to Miami.

The Hurricanes have been looking to add LB depth through the transfer portal. UM has had its eyes on Johnson since he announced he would be entering the portal on April 7, and just 15 days later, he is a Hurricane.

Johnson was also being heavily pursued by Texas.

After starting his career at the University of Texas, Johnson had a short stint at Fullerton College before signing his letter of intent to UCLA at the end of the 2019 season. Johnson enrolled at UCLA in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons with the Bruins.

Over the last two years, Johnson tallied 89 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one fumbled recovery, and two interceptions. It is important to note that the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, and the Bruins only played seven games.

The Murrieta, Calif. native brings a skill-set that Miami has needed for some time; a linebacker that can do it all. He has the quickness to defend sideline-to-sideline and in the open field while also wreaking havoc in the run game. Johnson is also productive in coverage.

Johnson brings a versatile skill set to Miami as it lands another key target through the transfer portal.