Transfer Akheem Mesidor commits to Miami

The Hurricanes have landed a second Mountaineer from the transfer portal, as West Virginia defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor announced his commitment to Miami in a Twitter post Wednesday night.

Defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. transferred from West Virginia to UM on Feb. 16. Both players will enroll at Miami this summer.

Mesidor joins Southern California transfer Jacob Lichtenstein, UAB transfer Antonio Moultrie and UCLA transfer Mitchell Agude as the fourth defensive lineman to transfer to Miami this offseason.

The Clearwater, Fla. native totaled 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season for the Mountaineers. Mesidor also recorded 33 quarterback pressures, which ranked eighth nationally in that category. He has two more years of college eligibility remaining.

Mesidor also held offers from USC, Auburn, and others.