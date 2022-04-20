UM law school bar exam passing rate drops by 22%

The University of Miami School of Law, currently ranked the third best law school in the state by U.S. News and World Report, has recently seen a steep drop in their students’ bar exam scores.

According to the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, the UM bar exam pass rate was 60.5% in Feb. 2022, with 38 students taking the exam and 23 passing. This is an almost 2% drop from the February 2021 pass rate among UM law students, with 29 students having taken the 2021 exam and 18 passing.

“It’s a bit scary that in one year the bar exam rate has dropped somewhat drastically,” said Abigail Maines, a second year pre-law student.

“Since my future consists of passing the bar, it is scary to know that it could be me that doesn’t pass,” Maines said.

The downward trend is not new. In July 2021, 246 students took the bar exam, 203 of which passed. This 82.5% pass rate saw a steep 22% drop in Feb. 2022. Far more students took the bar exam in July than in Feb., making the drop in students passing more prominent.

According to an official statement from Jacqueline Menendez, the vice president of university communications, July is when most students take the bar exam for the first time. Last year’s result was “the highest rate in years” the university had seen.

“I think there’s an oversaturation in the market when it comes to new lawyers,” said Tara McDonald, a second-year political science major interested in attending Miami lawl.

“A big fear of mine and other pre-law students is that this will become as cutthroat as the academic way to get into the medical field. It’s becoming more and more competitive, which is definitely a huge concern of mine,” McDonald said.

Despite the drop in the passing percentage, UM had the most students of any Florida law school take the bar exam in February of this year. The amount of students taking the February bar also slightly increased from last February, with nine more students choosing to test.

“The University of Miami School of Law continues to attract some of the strongest and most talented students in the country,” Menendez said. “Applications for the 2021 academic year increased 42.5 percent from the previous year, and incoming law school students were the highest credentialed class ever with median scores of 160 for the LSAT and an undergraduate GPA of 3.63.”

The university says it will seek to provide more resources to law students in the coming years in order to improve on the most recent bar exam scores.

“We believe further improvement will occur as we continue to strengthen our offerings of panels, workshops and a supplemental bar preparation program and become reflective of the overall strength of the faculty and education our students receive,” Menendez said. “Particularly as we provide more students with additional opportunities to enhance learning skills and improve their success on the bar exam.”