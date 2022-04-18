UM women’s basketball coach Katie Meier accepts two-year contract extension

Miami’s all-time winningest basketball coach is about to win a lot more.

Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Monday that Miami women’s head basketball coach Katie Meier, who boasts a 324-210 overall record with the Hurricanes, will stay in Coral Gables through the 2026-27 season after receiving a two-year contract extension.

“Katie is a terrific coach, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes and an outstanding representative for Miami Athletics on and off the court,” Radakovich said in a Miami Athletics release. “We are excited to have her continue to lead our women’s basketball program for many more seasons to come.”

The 2011 AP National Coach of the Year just wrapped up her 17th season at Miami’s helm in spectacular fashion, leading the Canes to the ACC Championship Finals for the first time in program history.

A former All-ACC First Team honoree at Duke, where she averaged 16.2 points per game from 1986-90, Meier transitioned to coaching after a brief stint in professional basketball, getting her start as an assistant coach for UNC Asheville. Meier later signed with Miami in 2005-06 and quickly turned them into a well-respected program.

Under her direction, UM has made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, most recently holding first-seeded South Carolina, the eventual NCAA champion, to a season-low 49 points in a second-round loss.

Meier has also produced 10 20-win seasons, six All-America honorees and five WNBA draft picks. However, all those accomplishments take a backseat when it comes to Meier’s proudest achievement – a 100% graduation rate among players during her 17-year tenure.

“Obviously, Miami is home. It has become quite rare that a coach in any sport is able to plant such deep roots in a community,” Meier said. “Every day, I am grateful to represent this amazing university and to coach 17 years’ worth of outstanding student athletes. This is an exciting time at The U and I am thankful to be a part of all the success.”