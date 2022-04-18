Jacob Lichtenstein is back in South Florida and ready to leave his mark at UM

2,741 miles.

That is the distance from the University of Miami to transfer defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein’s previous school, the University of Southern California. A cross-country flight from UM to USC would take about five hours. Those who wish to take a more scenic route by car are looking at around a 40-hour trip.

For Lichtenstein, this long move was worth it to play in front of friends and family.

“Being in California, at USC, my family [and] all my resources, I didn’t have them,” Lichtenstein said. “Being back here, just having that support system and having all those connections that I have down here, it’s great, and it’s making all the difference.”

Lichtenstein grew up only a short car ride away from Miami’s campus in nearby Weston, Fla. The 6-foot-5 defender enjoyed an illustrious amateur career at Cypress Bay High School. He was honored as an All-State Class 8A second-team member as a senior.

While Miami was not heavily involved in Lichtenstein’s initial college recruitment, UM head coach Mario Cristobal was, as he was Alabama’s offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at the time.

“I’ve had a connection with Coach Cristobal since 2016. He recruited me to Alabama,” Lichtenstein said. “When I saw he got the job [at Miami], I knew I wanted to come here, and I reached out to him and it got rolling from there.”

Since committing to the Hurricanes on Dec. 7, Lichtenstein has worked his way to becoming a rotational clog on Miami’s defensive line. He received playing time with both the first and second teams throughout spring practices.

Lichtenstein’s spring-football success was exhibited at Miami’s spring game. The sixth-year senior was productive, recording a sack, a fumble recovery and a deflected pass that led to UM’s only interception of the afternoon.

Also for Lichtenstein, Saturday’s spring game brought upon his first opportunity to wear a uniform that had his last name displayed across the back of it. At USC, players only sport their numbers on the back of their jerseys. The Trojans are the only remaining FBS program to continue this tradition.

“I’ve never played with my last name on my back, so I felt a lot of pride in that,” Lichtenstein said following Miami’s spring game. “It represented my family, so it felt great.”

With the USC transfer set to play close to where he grew up, along with the addition of his last name draped across the back of his jersey, Lichtenstein will look to represent not only him but his family in his final season of college football.