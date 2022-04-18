Gallery: Spring Football Game

The Miami Hurricanes Football Team’s spring concluded with their Spring Game, held this year at DRV PNK Stadium, on April 16, 2022. Here are some of the best photos from the game, taken by The Miami Hurricane Photo Staff.
Canes fans pose for the camera during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Third-year sophomore wide receiver Xavier Restrepo bobbles the ball before making the catch during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore kicker Andres Borregales kicks a PAT during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Running back Devon Perry evades third-year sophomore cornerback Marcus Clarke during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Head coach Mario Cristobal flexes for cheering fans during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Fifth-year redshirt junior linebacker Gilbert Frierson laughs with fans at the conclusion of Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Defensive draft prospect Zach McCloud and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker and Hurricane alumni Shaquille Quarterman pose during Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia poses with mother Yvonne Garcia at the conclusion of Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Third-year sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke speaks to the media at the conclusion of Miami's Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on April 16, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon