PhiDE Anatomy Fashion Show celebrates the human body, raises donations for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Phi Delta Epsilon (PhiDe) raised $2,800 for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and crowned a new Mr. and Ms. Anatomy Fashion Show (AFS) at their annual philanthropic show on Monday night.

On April 11, PhiDe hosted “Anatomy Idol” in celebration of the beauty of body systems and power of philanthropy. The event featured painted models displaying all the systems from skeletal to lymphatic as they competed to win over the judges and audience.

“$2,800, to get them out for a student show, catering specifically to college students isn’t a bad number, so we’re really happy,” said Reese Lenohard, a senior studying chemistry and British literary history.

The funds will be going through Children’s Miracle Network to support Nicklaus Children’s hospital, the largest pediatric hospital in South Florida.

“Through Children’s Miracle Network, all funds are unrestricted, meaning they go to areas of greatest need. So whether it be bringing in new equipment or bringing in new doctors or bringing in new treatments, our funds are unrestricted to help different areas of the hospital,” said Kiara Weiser who works with Children’s Miracle Network and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Sophomore health science major Erin Spinner, one of the finance board members who planned the evening, was not expecting the final count to be so high and is excited to be adding this donation to PhiDe’s bigger pledge to Children’s Miracle Network.

“At the beginning when we were seeing how fast the number was climbing we were just so shocked. We were so happy to see how much people were supporting, especially non-members. You know, a lot of the time it’s just our members supporting us and it was so great to see a lot of new people come out and support,” Spinner said.

The winners of the night were decided twofold, part by the audience with live voting and part by the panel of esteemed STEM professors. Freshman psychology major Sophie Ross took home the popular vote bringing in $1,000 and after a lengthy discussion the judges awarded freshman neuroscience major Gwen Sutton and sophomore psychology and french major John Yayi-Bondje Mr. and Ms. AFS.

“It was really cool to see the live voting and see as models would walk across the numbers going up live time,” Spinner said. “Every single model got so many donations.”

Sutton, representing the muscular system, scared the audience when she appeared to fall before catching herself in a push-up in a true display of muscle.

“I was a little surprised to win, I think the push up definitely helped,” Sutton said.​​

The night would not have been complete without an endless supply of medical puns and inside jokes brought by the host, Lenohard, who has been waiting for his chance to run the show.

“I’ve always asked to host and this year since we’ve had an in person they finally let me,” Lenohard said. “I was really happy with how everything turned out.”