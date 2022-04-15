Canes’ 14-game win streak snapped in series opener at Virginia Tech





The Miami Hurricanes had their 14-game win streak officially ended by Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Canes traveled to English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park as the No. 2 ranked team, only to be defeated by the No. 21 Hokies, 12-5.

Miami (27-7, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not fight off Virginia Tech (22-8, 8-6 ACC) and dropped its first game since March 20. The loss ends the team’s longest win streak since 2014 and the longest in the nation.

“We battled but we could not hold them off. Credit to them, they just kept grinding away at-bats and swinging the bats. They are a good offensive team,” Miami coach Gino DiMare said.

The Hokies came into the matchup second in the country in home runs. The top of Virginia Tech’s lineup proved too dangerous for Hurricanes starting pitcher Carson Palmquist. The top four batters for Virginia Tech, made up of Nick Biddison, Gavin Cross, Tanner Schobel and Jack Hurley accounted for 12 of the team’s 16 hits.

Schobel gave Miami’s pitching lineup difficulties throughout the entire game. The sophomore had a standout performance with five RBIs and two home runs, both of which happened in the first four innings. These two homers coupled with another one from Biddison, allowing the Hokies to pull away within the first four innings with a 6-0 lead.

Sophomore CJ Kayfus helped Miami to get on the board in the fifth inning, singling junior Mike Rosario home and stealing second base. The first baseman ultimately slid into home after a wild pitch, adding another run for Miami.

A 396-foot homer from freshman Edgardo Villegas in the fifth inning helped shorten the deficit to three, and the Hurricanes looked like they may have been able to come back late to take the game.

A poor defensive inning and a big double with bases loaded by Cade Hunter in the eighth, however, allowed Virginia Tech to pull away and secure the win.

Right-handed reliever Anthony Arguelles helped slow the Hokies’ offense down in his career-high 3 2/3 innings played. The junior only gave up one run during his time on the mound.

“I thought he threw really, really well,” DiMare said. “The ball was coming out of his hand good. I thought he commanded his off-speed and he got ahead of guys. He threw longer than I anticipated and ate some innings up. Huge, huge outing for him.”

Palmquist (6-2) collected the loss and Virginia Tech’s Griffin Green (5-1) was given the win. The Hurricanes now look to even the series on Friday in Blacksburg, Virginia, at 7 p.m.