UM running back Cody Brown enters transfer portal

With the annual spring football game approaching on Saturday, Miami has lost second-year running back Cody Brown to the transfer portal.

Brown has yet to commit to another school but will join the group of hundreds of college football players to enter the portal.

The Lilburn, Ga. native was a four-star running back who played at Parkview High School and was ranked as the 13thbest running back in the class of 2021 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

In high school, Brown initially signed with Tennessee before decommitting and enrolling at Miami, perhaps making the Volunteers a team to watch on the receiving end of Brown’s next commitment.

Miami will attempt to replace Brown’s production with the likes of Jaylan Knighton, Thaddius Franklin Jr., Donald Chaney Jr., Henry Parrish Jr. and TreVonte’ Citizen, the latter of whom will enroll in the summer.

The news of Brown’s departure was first reported by Caneville.