Linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave enters transfer portal

Third-year linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave has entered the transfer portal. This was first reported by the Orange Bowl Boys and Caneville.

Austin-Cave, who totaled 11 tackles in his two prior seasons with Miami, is the fourth Hurricane to enter the transfer portal in 2022.

The consensus three-star prospect from Pennsauken, N.J. chose UM over offers from Texas A&M, Minnesota, West Virginia and others. Austin-Cave finished his senior season at Camden High School with 148 tackles, 11 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

With Austin-Cave’s departure, there are now no active players on Miami’s roster from New Jersey.