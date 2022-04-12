Miami guard Jordan Miller announces return for 2022-23 season

Miami men’s basketball received some good news on Tuesday as fourth-year junior guard Jordan Miller, who averaged 10 points and a team-leading 5.9 rebounds per game last season, announced he will be using his extra year of eligibility to return to Coral Gables for his second year with the program.

“Oh, I’m coming back for sure,” Miller said. “We have unfinished business.”

In his first year with the team after spending three seasons with George Mason, Miller was a mainstay in the starting lineup for a Hurricanes team that advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Middleburg, Va. shot 56% from the field and 29% from 3-point range in the 2021-2022 season. Miller had a couple of monstrous games throughout the season for head coach Jim Larrañaga and company, including scoring 25 points in ACC wins versus North Carolina State and Syracuse.

In the NCAA tournament, Miller averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field. With the departure of several key contributors such as Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg, Miller is expected to step into a bigger role on and off the court next season – regardless of whether second-leading scorer Isaiah Wong decides to declare for the NBA Draft.

Along with other key players such as Anthony Walker and Bensley Joseph returning in the fall, the Hurricanes are adding four freshmen, including four-star recruits AJ Casey and Favour Aire.

“If we continue to strive for greatness, I think it will work out great for us,” Miller said. “If we all focus on what we need to improve on, we can bring back a good group of guys.”