Takeaways from Miami’s series sweep over Virginia

Sweeping its third straight opponent, Miami baseball has gone from hot to red-hot.

A 6-2 win on Friday, a 5-4 win on Saturday and a dominant 15-5 win on Sunday were the scores to UM’s weekend sweep against No. 3 Virginia. The team’s win streak continued to 13 for the second-longest in the country behind No. 1 Tennessee.



Not only has No. 2 Miami swept its last three Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, but this is the first time that it has swept a top-three opponent since 2012. Here are some of the major takeaways from the series…

1. Third baseman Yohandy Morales shows out once again





Sophomore third baseman Yohandy “Yo-Yo” Morales hit very well, having at least one RBI in each. In Friday’s game, he hit a two-run home run which gave Miami a 3-2 lead in the third inning.

“It felt amazing to hit that ball,” Morales said. “I knew as it came off the bat that it was gone, and it making it so that we were in the lead. I was pumped.”

On Saturday, Morales hit a solo home run in the seventh inning that resulted in a 5-4 lead and the game-winning hit.

“I don’t know what was going through my head,” Morales said. “I blacked out and I threw the bat. It was an emotional feeling hitting that home run to take the lead.”

Morales’ average of .325 is the third-highest on the team and his seven home runs lead the team. His continuance of his hitting dominance is needed in order for Miami to continue this win streak.

2. Game management was a key factor in the close scoring games





In Friday’s game, sophomore starting pitcher Carson Palmquist had 50 pitches through two innings and Virginia was up two runs to none. However, Miami head coach Gino DiMare decided to keep his starter in the game, and resulted in 4 more innings pitched and allowing just two hits on the entire night.

On Saturday night, DiMare did a great job in recognizing that freshman starting pitcher Karson Ligon was struggling (he had for earned runs in 4.1 innings) and properly facilitated a bullpen that gave up just 4 hits in 5.2 innings combined.

“It was a total team effort,” DiMare said about Saturday night. “I gave the MVP to the entire team. A lot of guys contributed. Our bullpen was outstanding. Every guy came in and did an excellent job.”

The management job that Gino DiMare does is a major factor in the continuance of the excellent play from the team.

3. Alex Rodriguez Park is the place to be





With over 3,000 people at each game in the series and two sellout crowds, the Hurricanes fans contributed a lot of noise to distract Virginia. The cheers of joy after every home run is one of pure passion and excitement for the team to continue their success.

With every pitch came noise and a different chant. Families of the players cheered every time their family member was involved in a play, and a feeling like family support as an athlete is unmatched.

4. The Hurricanes are the No. 2 team in the country





Ranked as high as they’ve been since the start of their shortened 2020 season, the Hurricanes are taking the ACC by storm and.

With in-state rival Florida Atlantic, which owns the longest winning streak in Division I baseball at 34 games, in Coral Gables Tuesday, UM’s next chance for a 14th consecutive win comes against an Owls team it has defeated in both meetings. First pitch is at 6 p.m.