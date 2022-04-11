2023 offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau commits to Miami

Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes got off to a great start this week when they received news of another commitment. On Monday morning, class of 2023 offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau committed to the University of Miami.

Tinilau tweeted a picture of himself photoshopped into a Hurricanes uniform with the caption reading, “Let’s make this thing official.”

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman was heavily recruited before ultimately committing to Miami. Tinilau had nearly twelve scholarship offers, including those from Florida State, Maryland and Arizona State.

Tinilau is another example of how significantly Miami’s recruiting has improved under Mario Cristobal and his staff.

“I’ve always been a fan of Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal,” Tinilau said in an interview with InsideTheU. “It would be fun playing for a head coach who’s a former offensive lineman.”

Cristobal and his staff have placed a heavy emphasis on solidifying the trenches, an area that has cost the team in years past.

Tinilau, who is going to move from Australia to the United States this summer, will attend Miami Immaculata La Salle High School next year as a senior.

Helder Valle, the head coach at La Salle, sees serious potential in his future OT.

“I think he comes in with the determination of working hard and I think he will be big-time on his size alone,” Valle said in an interview with 247Sports.

Hurricanes fans will hope Valle is right.

The Canes now have two commitments from 2023 offensive linemen, and it would not be surprising to see more commitments as time goes on.