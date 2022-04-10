Oregon transfer Jonathan Denis commits to Miami

A second offensive lineman will be following Miami head coach Mario Cristobal from Eugene to Coral Gables.

Jonathan Denis, a third-year freshman who did not appear in a game with the Ducks, announced his intentions to transfer to Miami in a Twitter post Saturday night. He follows offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu, who transferred from Oregon to UM in late January.

The Homestead, Fla. native redshirted during the 2020 season and missed the entirety of last season due to a knee injury.

Denis is a graduate of South Dade High School, where he was a team captain as a senior. He helped lead the Buccaneers to a Class 8A state quarterfinal appearance as a junior.

The No. 16 guard nationally by ESPN in the class of 2020 chose Oregon over Miami, who was heavily involved in his high school recruitment. Denis is expected to add competition to a UM interior offensive line that has yet to be finalized.