Takeaways from day 11 of Miami spring football practice

The Hurricanes were back on the Greentree Practice Fields for their 11th practice of the spring on Thursday, followed by a media availability with head coach Mario Cristobal, linebacker Corey Flagg Jr., defensive lineman Jordan Miller, wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith and offensive lineman Jalen Rivers.

Here are some takeaways and highlights from day 11 of Miami’s spring practices.

1. Michael Redding III had highlight-worthy catch

In 5-on-5s, the third-year wideout came down with one of the most impressive receptions of spring practice, snatching a pass that both Gilbert Frierson and James Williams made a play on.

Redding has had a quiet start to his collegiate career, catching four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in his first two seasons at Miami. With the two leading wide receivers on last season’s team departing – Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley – Redding will have an opportunity to compete for more playing time ahead of the 2022 season.

2. Mario Cristobal stopped practice at one point

Cristobal paused practice momentarily on Thursday due to a lack of tempo and player speed between drills. Practice resumed after this stoppage.

“It’s more disciplinary, but it’s good for us,” Miller said regarding the difference between the current coaches and the previous coaching regime. “They’re not going to sugarcoat you and put you off to the side … They’re going to correct you.”

3. Wesley Bissainthe flashing potential and growth

Bissainthe was the highest ranked linebacker recruit that signed with Miami in its 2022 class, and he has impressed throughout his first year of spring practices as a Hurricane.

“He’s like a sponge. He’s soaking up all he needs to soak up,” Flagg said of Bissainthe. “He’s doing really good. He’s coming along really well.”



4. Mario Cristobal very attentive to offensive linemen

Cristobal, who played on Miami’s offensive line from 1989-1992, has payed close attention this spring to the unit that he once played on.



“It’s great to have a head coach that played offensive tackle here, and he’s always around us linemen,” Rivers said. “It’s great to have him right by our side and giving us input.”

5. Vince Wilfork seen at practice

The former Hurricane and NFL Pro Bowler was at Miami’s spring practice on Thursday, watching from the media-viewing area.

In his last season at UM in 2003, Wilfork recorded 64 tackles and 20 quarterback hurries. He was selected 21st overall by the New England Patriots in the 2004 NFL Draft.