Grammys 2022 fashion: Looking as good as they sound

This year, the Grammy Awards were postponed to April 3 due to the surge in Omicron cases. Nevertheless, the event took place with its typical glamor, design and captivating performances. We already knew the outfits would be amazing, just not as stunning as expected!

Here are ten artists who defied our expectations in the most beautiful and creative ways possible.

St. Vincent

Arriving on the red carpet in a Gucci dress that illustrates her blossoming career, St. Vincent wore a pink dress with ruffles and sequins. The dress is part of Gucci’s Spring 2022 collection and is perfect for the season! It would have looked amazing without the sequins and ruffles, but the hot pink ruffles give it a little something extra — a lot of something!

Lil Nas X

Whether it’s in his music or the way he dresses, Lil Nas X never ceases to amaze. Dressed in a Balmain suit with embroidered butterflies and pearls from head to toe, Lil Nas X took a piece of advice from former First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The style icon said, “Pearls are always appropriate.”

Lil Nas X showed us the versatility of pearls and paired his look with cyan eyeshadow and diamond earrings. His outfit is a work of art and the definition of going above and beyond in the fashion world.

Lady Gaga

Another artist who never ceases to amaze fans is Lady Gaga. Her red-carpet look, a glamorous black and white Armani Privé gown accessorized with Tiffany and Co. was a showstopper. If Gaga did not change outfits throughout the 2022 Grammys, no one would be critical of her because she always dazzles.

However, that would run counter to her essence, which is why it’s only natural that she switched to a light turquoise dress wrapped with a bow at the back. Gaga’s Armani Privé and Elie Saab ensembles matched the retro aesthetic of Love for Sale.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo kept old Hollywood alive with a sleek black Vivienne Westwood gown with pink crystals and black kid gloves. Many of the extras in these celebrities’ outfits were pink. What made Olivia Rodrigo’s outfit unique is that the pink sequins are on the gown. If Rodrigo’s red-carpet look was reminiscent of Rita Hayworth in Gilda — black gloves and all that jazz, her other ensemble was similar to Marilyn Monroe’s character in The Seven Year Itch. Her fresh take on old Hollywood glamour is crucial in pulling off such fabulous ensembles.

BTS

If one group showed us how to blend traditional clothing with avant-garde style, it would be BTS. Though they arrived on the red carpet with what we would expect, suits with flowers and brooches are a compromise in the fashion world. The group was not matching, but their outfits were similar; even so, their accessories are what made their outfits unique. Just look at V’s flowers and the rest of the band’s brooches, they show us that details count!

Rachel Zegler

With Sex and the City’s revival And Just Like That airing before the Grammys, one could have imagined that Carrie Bradshaw’s style influenced Rachel Zegler’s choice for the Grammy Awards. Zegler’s sheer gray Christian Dior gown was reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Versace dress. Rachel Zegler’s jewelry added to her polished look. The Tiffany & Co. diamond platinum necklace made her fit for royalty.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat stunned us as she showed up on the red carpet in a mint Versace gown. With the number of modern Cinderella films made, they should have used Doja Cat’s dress! Forget about glass slippers; Doja Cat accessorized her look with a glass purse that had snacks, showing us that a queen can take care of herself.

SZA

In recent years, flowers have proved to be trendy. SZA’s outfit showed us that this trend is here to stay. The flowers varied in color and size, making this dress stand out as a red-carpet look. That’s right! The 2022 Grammy Awards did not just show us a few trends; they represented many, sometimes within one outfit, as illustrated by SZA.

Japanese Breakfast

Creativity is one thing, blending ingenuity with the design of the album is another. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner showed us that dressing per her album “Jubilee” is not impossible. Appearing on the red carpet with a bright yellow Valentino dress, Michelle Zauner was another musician who looked out of this world in ruffles.

The 2022 Grammys were full of ensembles that appealed to viewers. Just as I started with an outfit that included pink ruffles, I’m going to leave you with another pink ensemble.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter did justice to pink and ruffles in an outfit that took everything to another level. To complete the look, Porter wore purple lipstick and light purple eyeshadow. Demonstrating the old school belief of the shoes matching the bag, or in this case, clutch, Porter played with traditional elements and gave them a modern home.

Overall, the fashion at the Grammy Awards was a sight. It is hard to imagine better ensembles, but I guess we have to wait until next year. Perhaps our favorite musicians will defy our expectations again.

