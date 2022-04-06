Rowing finishes Sunshine State Invitational with bronze medal, three boats in grand finals

With hundreds of spectators standing on shore of the top rowing facility in North America, Nathan Benderson Park, the University of Miami rowing team proved it belonged among the big names in collegiate rowing.

The team placed three of five boats in the grand finals and one on the podium this weekend at the Sunshine State Invitational in Sarasota, Florida.

The Hurricanes went up against 11 other schools for their first regatta of the season, competing against Kansas, Kansas State, UCF, Northeastern, Tulsa, Jacksonville, Iowa, Stateson, Drexel and Louisville.

Of the five boats, 1V8, 2V8, 1V4, 2V4 and 3V8, the three that made grand finals were the 2V8, 3V8 and the 2V4.

They earned their spots through the preliminary heat races on Friday.

The 2V4 came up on top of the Hurricanes’, securing a spot on the podium and taking home a bronze medal. Sat in the boat were athletes Tarynn Kaelin (cox), Brielle Racanelli, Breanna Roney, Fionna Magee and Caroline Hanlon. They crossed the finish line with a time of 07:34.65, just behind Iowa and UCF.

The 2V8 and 3V8 both finished sixth in the grand finals with times of 6:48.27 and 7:35.59.

Miami’s 1V8 and 1V4 progressed to the petite finals, both finishing in second place to University of Kansas and Louisville, respectively.

With a few of the top rowers being out on injuries this past weekend, second-year freshman Veronica Belloso, a member of the 1V8, said “we showed we are able to overcome unforeseen circumstances and obstacles,” and believes that they are ready to show what they can do in full effect later in the season.

The canes head to the University of Central Florida to face off against the knights on April 15th. This will be their second last race before going head to head with all teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference at ACC Championships in South Carolina on May 13th and 14th.

Here are the crews from this past weekend:

3v8: Carolina Rodriguez (cox), Lilly Mullen, Sam Peene, Miranda Melians, Emmalyn Brenner, Lauren Lusardi, Christine Marsell, Elizabeth Arrowsmith, Emma Tschetter.

2v4: Tarynn Kaelin (cox), Brielle Racanelli, Breanna Roney, Fionna Magee, Caroline Hanlon.

1v4: Maren Stickley (cox), Maya Feldman, Kristen Harkins, Sammi Tripp, Isabella Larder

2v8: Abby Schwenger (cox), Paige Jackett, Taylor Kuligowski, Laura Johnson, Lily Butler, Mimmi Balaam, Audrey Lyda, Sara Hansen, Mackenzie Holmgren.

1v8: Shelly Sclater (cox), Steph Ferrali, Constance Stirling, Aaliah Dawson, Veronica Belloso, Alyssa Bacchus, Liane Lopez, Anastasia Ray, Marilou Chardin.

