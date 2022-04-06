Gallery: Rae Sremmurd HP Concert

Rap duo Rae Sremmurd, consisting of brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi performed at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on Friday, April 1. Despite there not being floor seating, the duo performed a widely enjoyed concert, showcasing a mix of their most popular hits and favorite songs. Here are some of the best photos from the show, taken by The Miami Hurricane Staff.
Rae Sremmurd
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Rappers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd perform at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Rappers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd perform at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd scales the tucked away seating and performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Rapper Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Pump Action
Pump Action performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. The group was the student opener for Rae Sremmurd. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Spencer Ford, of Pump Action, performs during the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Patrick Geoghan, of Pump Action, performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Trent Jones, of Pump Action, performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Jack Dratch, of Pump Action, performs at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on April 1, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
All images are protected by copyright.