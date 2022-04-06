Gallery: Rae Sremmurd HP Concert

Rap duo Rae Sremmurd, consisting of brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi performed at the Spring 2022 Hurricane Productions Concert in the Watsco Center on Friday, April 1. Despite there not being floor seating, the duo performed a widely enjoyed concert, showcasing a mix of their most popular hits and favorite songs. Here are some of the best photos from the show, taken by The Miami Hurricane Staff.

Rae Sremmurd

Pump Action

