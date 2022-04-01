Miami men’s tennis brushes past Boston College, notches first ACC road win of season

Erik Lamm
Graduate student Dan Martin returns the ball during the seventh game of the first set of his singles match versus senior Brian Cernoch at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on March 11, 2022.
Graduate student Dan Martin returns the ball during the seventh game of the first set of his singles match versus senior Brian Cernoch at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on March 11, 2022.

The Hurricanes (14-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) traveled to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Friday morning to face off against Boston College. The Eagles (4-11, 0-7 ACC) were no match for Miami, even despite the Canes playing without their star singles player, Dan Martin.

Because of Martin’s absence, every player was forced to move up a spot from their ordinary position. This jump in position can completely alter the match, but the Hurricanes were unaffected.

In doubles, UM’s streaky performance this season continued. After winning a doubles point against the No. 26 Florida State Seminoles only two days prior, BC dominated all three courts.

On Court 2, senior Benjamin Hannestad and freshman Martin Katz lost, 3-6, while juniors Franco Aubone and Juan Martin Jalif fell on Court 1, 2-6.

In singles, the story was completely different. Fueled by Wednesday’s clutch performance, Aubone dismantled freshman Jake Vassel, 6-1, 6-1, on Court 5 to put the Canes on level terms.

Next, Hannestad blanked his opponent in the first set before comfortably winning the match, 6-0, 6-3. This is his tenth singles win of the year, becoming the fourth Hurricane to reach this mark.

Katz dominated on Court 4, never leaving any doubt as he stormed by, 6-2, 6-2. Fellow freshman Casper Christensen closed out the match, 6-4, 7-5, on Court 6 to record the victory. Christensen remains undefeated on the year, and both freshmen have gotten great experience for future years while playing in the starting lineup.

Fifth-year senior Bojan Jankulovski was amid a nail-biter on Court 1 when the match was called. He dropped the first set, 6-7, but rebounded, 3-0. Jalif was robbed of a victory on Court 3, having to stop just one game shy of victory. He led 6-2, 2-6, 5-2 when Christensen clinched the match.

A consistent performance in singles delivered the Canes a comfortable win after a grueling stretch of matches. UM will have a week off before facing a tenacious group of Hokies next Friday at home. The match against Virginia Tech marks the second-to-last home contest remaining for Miami and will start at 3 p.m. at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

