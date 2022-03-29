Gallery: NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team traveled to Chicago, Illinois this past weekend for the NCAA Tournament regional playoffs. On Friday, the Hurricanes took on Iowa State in the Sweet 16. Behind Kameron McGusty’s 27 points and four steals, the Canes came through with a 70-56 victory which propelled the program to its first ever Elite Eight. The Canes went on to face the No. 1 seeded Kansas where they lost 76-50. Here are some of the best photos from the weekend taken by photo editor Josh Halper.
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty celebrates after hitting a 3-point shot in the first half of Miami's win over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. McGusty led all players with 27 points while also adding four steals. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Fourth-year junior Jordan Miller yells as he throws down a put-back dunk in Miami's win over Iowa State at the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty drives towards the basket in Miami's victory over Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty celebrates with third-year sophomore Isaiah Wong after Wong hits a shot while getting fouled at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty flexes while the Hurricanes bench celebrates behind him after hitting a shot in Miami's 70-56 win over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Sam Waardenburg dunks the basketball during Miami's 14 point victory over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Head coach Jim Larrañaga and sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty share a moment after Miami's Sweet 16 victory over Iowa State at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty smiles while head coach Jim Larrañaga makes remarks after Miami's victory over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Sam Waardenburg smiles while talking to local media following Miami's win over Iowa State in the Sweet 16 at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty looks towards the American flag before Miami's matchup against Kansas in the Elite Eight. Miami wore warmup t-shirts in support in support of Title IX. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty works the floor during the first half of Miami's loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Charlie Moore dribbles past two Kansas defenders in Miami's loss in the Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Sam Waardenburg high-fives third-year sophomore Isaiah Wong after hitting a 3-point shot during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight matchup against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Third-year sophomore Isaiah Wong pulls up for a shot during Miami's loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty sticks out his tongue after hitting a 3-point shot during the first half of Miami's loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Miami's bench celebrates after a 3-point shot during the first half of Miami's Elite Eight matchup against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Miami led Kansas by six points at the end of the first half. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty looks to take a shot during the first half in Miami's Elite Eight matchup against Kansas at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Charlie Moore hugs assistant coach Chris Caputo after exiting the court for the final time during the second half of Miami's loss to Kansas at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Freshman Wooga Poplar attempts a shot from underneath the basket during the second half of Miami's loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sixth-year redshirt senior Kameron McGusty laments late in the second half of Miami's loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Despite the loss, McGusty scored 18 points and secured a spot on the Midwest All-Region Team. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Fourth-year junior Jordan Miller looks on in the closing moments of Miami's Elite Eight loss to Kansas at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper