Gallery: NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team traveled to Chicago, Illinois this past weekend for the NCAA Tournament regional playoffs. On Friday, the Hurricanes took on Iowa State in the Sweet 16. Behind Kameron McGusty’s 27 points and four steals, the Canes came through with a 70-56 victory which propelled the program to its first ever Elite Eight. The Canes went on to face the No. 1 seeded Kansas where they lost 76-50. Here are some of the best photos from the weekend taken by photo editor Josh Halper.