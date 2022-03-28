Miami women’s tennis edges Duke, beats first top-10 opponent of the year

No. 10 Duke entered Sunday’s match on an eight-game winning streak, boasting a 6-0 conference record.

But fourth-year junior Daevenia Achong didn’t care, beating her second top-20 opponent of the week to give No. 9 Miami its first top-10 win of the season, as it defeated Duke, 4-3, at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The Blue Devils (11-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) became the fifth top-20 and third top-15 team UM (11-3, 7-2 ACC) has beaten this year.

“Not our greatest match, but we found a way to get it done today,” Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said. “We have to get in a great week of practice and look forward to a competitive Columbia team.”

In doubles, the Hurricanes squeaked by two of Duke’s pairs to clinch the point.

First, sophomores Audrey Boch-Collins and Isabella Pfennig downed Kelly Chen and Georgia Drummy, 6-3. Miami’s top-ranked duo of No. 20 Achong and fifth-year senior Eden Richardson, followed suit, defeating No. 75 Margaryta Bilokin and Eliza Omirou, 6-4.

The final match was played out, with Chloe Beck and Ellie Coleman barely upsetting third-year sophomores Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan, ranked No. 62, 6-4.

The doubles point ended up being the deciding factor, with Miami splitting its singles matches.

Miami’s lead was extended to 2-0 when Boch-Collins beat Bilokin, 6-0, 6-0. It marked the first time a Cane didn’t let up a game in a match this season.

Tahan achieved another feat by beating her first ranked singles opponent as a collegian. She tabbed a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory over No. 89 Emma Jackson, putting Miami up 3-0.

Duke then closed the gap, as No. 7 Beck came back against No. 46 Richardson, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

On Court 1, No. 52 Achong defeated her third-ever top-20 opponent, outlasting No. 20 Drummy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-0, to clinch the match.

All remaining contests were played out, with the Blue Devils taking both.

Chen shocked No. 64 Pfennig, besting her in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. To finish the day, Coleman snuck past Khodan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in a lengthy contest.

With the victory, the Hurricanes jump above .500 versus Duke in Coral Gables, with a 7-6 record all-time.

Next up, Miami faces Columbia in a neutral-site location on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as part of the Miami Open. The match begins at 5 p.m.