Guseva’s top-10 finish highlights Miami’s outing at Clemson Invitational

Second-year freshman Nataliya Guseva took her first top-10 finish of the season this weekend at the Clemson Invitational.

Leading the Canes, Guseva finished tied for 10th and Miami walked away in 7th place for the last tournament of the regular season. The Hurricanes had a score of 905 (+41) for the 54 holes. They had a strong finish on Sunday shooting six-over-par after a 17-over-par round followed 16-over-par for the first two rounds.

Second-year freshman Sara Byrne also had a strong Sunday finish, propelling 24 spots on the leaderboard to a 24th place finish and a 54-hole score of 226 (+10).

With a slow start to the season, UM coach Patti Rizzo predicted that her athletes would gain momentum as the season progressed.

“We are starting to get better just in time for conference, regionals and nationals. We’re looking forward to the next couple tournaments,” Rizzo said. “I’m very proud of them for hanging in there.”

Guseva shot three under par on the final day of the tournament, shooting her 29 spots up the leaderboard. She finished the tournament seven over par with a three-day total of 223, securing her a top-10 finish.

Krystina Frydlova finished tied for 28th, with a 54-hole total of 227 (+11), with Anna Backman following tied for 57th with a three round finish of 233 (+17).

LSU walked out of the Clemson Invitational in first place, with a final score of 890 (+27).

Next up, Miami heads to the ACC Women’s Golf Championships on April 14 in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

In 2017, Miami had a program-best finish at ACC’s in third place, and the Canes have qualified for 10 of 11 NCAA Regionals under coach Rizzo’s guidance.