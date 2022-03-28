Gallery: Canes sweep Tar Heels

By
Jared Lennon
-

Canes Baseball completed a sweep of the No. 13 University of North Carolina Tar Heels with their win in the bottom of the 14th inning on Sunday. Here are some of the best photos from the action.

Sophomore pitcher Carson Palmquist pitches in the top of the first inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. heads to home plate after hitting a home run in the bottom of the second inning of Miami’s game versus the University of North Carolina at Mark Light Field on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke advances to third base on freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr.’s single down the right field line in the bottom of the third inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore infielder Dominic Pitelli hits in the bottom of the third inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 25, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore pitcher Ronaldo Gallo pitches in the top of the ninth inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman outfield/infielder Renzo Gonzalez hits in the bottom of the ninth inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Sophomore infielder CJ Kayfus catches the throw to first for the out in the top of the14th inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Canes players celebrate after freshman outfield/infielder Renzo Gonzalez’s walk off single RBI, earning the Canes a 3-2 victory over the Tarheels, in the bottom of the 14th inning of Miami’s game versus UNC at Mark Light Field on March 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

