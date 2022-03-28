Doja Cat scares fans with announcement of quitting music

Doja Cat gave fans a major shock on Thursday when she announced quitting music.

The “Say So” rapper was set to perform at the Asunciónico festival in Paraguay known for highlighting rock, pop and EDM acts. Unfortunately, due to a major flood the festival was canceled and Doja Cat couldn’t perform.

Regardless of the weather, fans took to Twitter on Thursday to express their disappointment. Many felt that the rapper didn’t go out of her way to still take pictures with her fans who were waiting outside of her hotel.

When confronted with the discourse on Twitter, she tweeted back saying she was “not sorry,” “don’t ask me for sh*t” and stated she’s “just gonna let everybody be mad.”

“What happened to your humility queen?,” one fan said, expressing disappointment for Doja Cat’s behavior.

“I don’t give a f**** anymore, I f***ing quit, I can’t wait to f***ing disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead and I’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me,” Doja Cat said on Twitter.

She then changed her Twitter name to “I quit” signaling this could be the end of her music career.

On March 25, the rapper put fans’ fears to rest and returned to Twitter with a fresh mindset, reflecting on the benefits of her career.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world and I can give back to everyone because of you,” Doja Cat said. “I do owe people sh*t. I owe a lot.”

“I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something I can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way,” Doja Cat continued.

Further reflecting on prior outburst, she replied to her “Don’t ask me for sh*t” tweet and stated how this was an example of not reciprocating what has been given to her.

“This was 2 hours ago. Don’t forget it but don’t take it to heart because it doesn’t benefit you or anybody else. Please don’t hesitate to ask me for shit because I love you,” Doja Cat said in final tweet.

University of Miami students, aware of the singer/rapper’s Twitter fiasco, had much to say about her temporarily quitting music .

“This was annoying,” freshman communications major Lori Price said. “Celebrities always claim to quit music and they don’t. I like Doja, but this was unnecessary. She knew she wasn’t going to quit.”

Others had more sympathy for the rapper. Elena Moore, a sophomore accounting major, reasoned more with the rapper.

“Personally, she just seemed frustrated,” Moore said. “I’m glad she didn’t quit but I feel like she just needed to vent.”