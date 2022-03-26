Washington twins commit to Miami

On Thursday, Miami football received excellent news as twin brothers, Robby and Bobby Washington, who are currently juniors at Miami Killian Senior High School, verbally committed to the University of Miami.

Robby announced his commitment on Twitter with the caption, “No need for a long message, this my crib!! 110%.”

Robby is a four-star athlete in the class of 2023 and has been heavily recruited by strong Power-5 programs. The high school junior has offers from Georgia, Alabama and Miami’s long-time rival, Florida State.

The four-star athlete has been a significant contributor to the offensive side of the ball and can be used in various schemes and packages.

“Robby is just special with the ball in his hands… I call him ‘playmaker’… He’s an X-factor for us,” former NFL first-round pick and Miami Killian head coach Derrick Gibson said.

Bobby is a linebacker. Although he is not as highly ranked as Robbie, he is a big addition to a team that lacked depth at the linebacker position last season.

“It feels good to be at home,” Bobby said in an interview with InsideTheU, “[Miami is] a great atmosphere with good coaches.”

The junior linebacker earned second-team honors for Miami-Dade County last season after racking up 128 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Hurricanes hope he will bring similar production to ‘The U’ in 2023.

The brothers had originally planned to announce their commitment in May, but fell in love with Miami and knew this was where they wanted to be.

“They made it feel like family,” Robby said. “I had other good options, but nobody loved me and my brother like Miami.”