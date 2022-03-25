Miami rowing prepared for first race, new season at Stetson-hosted regatta

The time is now.

Miami rowing has ascended in the world of collegiate rowing, with sights on setting history this year.

“If anybody’s going to tune in to rowing, this is the year to do it,” said Claire Frenkel, the team’s assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

In DeLand, Florida, this weekend for its first regatta of the season, UM will face off against the Stetson Hatters and Jacksonville Dolphins – two teams they have historically dominated.

Miami will send five boats to the race as its lineup includes three 8’s and two 4’s. Each boat will race in a different category with its top going head-to-head with each from both Stetson and Jacksonville.

Frenkel and the team share confidence and excitement about the weekend, looking to set the tone for a great season. One Miami native expects a positive result will set the standard for success this season.

“We’re seeing some of the fastest crews Miami’s ever seen,” sophomore Maya Feldman said.

In the fall, Miami walked away from the prestigious Head of the Charles race with a bronze medal. Going up against 50 boats, Miami crossed the finish line behind just two other teams, Calgary, RC and Duke in the 4,800-meter race.

Miami’s next meeting with Duke will be in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lake Wheeler Invite at the end of April, and then again at ACC Championships from May 13-14.

The team took home its first-ever ACC medal at the championships two years ago and believes it will bring home more than one.

Looking forward, the Hurricanes will travel to Sarasota, Florida for the Sunshine State Invitational on the weekend of April 1, and will race twice more before heading to Clemson for the ACC Championships.