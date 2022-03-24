DiMare reaches 100 wins in 7-1 win over FAU

The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 against neighboring Florida Atlantic University Wednesday night after defeating the Owls 7-1 in Boca Raton, Fl.

Despite not scoring for the first six innings of the game, Miami (14-6, 4-2 ACC) managed to churn out six runs in the last three innings.

With the game tied 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning, catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. came up to bat with the bases loaded after the previous three batters reached base on singles. Romero’s sacrifice fly brought CJ Kayfus home to give the Canes a 2-1 advantage.

Jacob Burke then smacked a triple into the outfield and all three base-runners scored to push Miami’s lead to 5-1.

“It took a while, but we got the big hit from Burke,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “He’s probably been our most clutch hitter.”

In the top of the eighth, left fielder Edgardo Villegas hit a single that drove in Zach Levenson.

And finally, in the top of the ninth, Romero Jr. hit a two-run home run to finish off scoring for the Hurricanes.

On the mound, starting pitcher and third-year sophomore Jake Garland improved his individual record to 3-1 with a final stat line of six innings pitched, giving up three hits and one run.

“Every inning, you have to come out with fire and do what you do best,” Garland said. “I let them make outs. I have so much trust in my defense. It was great to see them work behind me.”

The game marked Miami head coach Gino DiMare’s 100th win as head coach. He is the second-fastest coach in UM baseball history to reach this mark, behind only Jim Morris.

Next the Hurricanes will face No. 13 North Carolina this weekend in a three-game series at Mark Light Field. The first game is slated for Friday at 7 p.m.