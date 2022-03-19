Miami’s skid continues, falls to No. 43 Louisville

Miami men’s tennis (12-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost their third consecutive match in under a week. This time, the Louisville Cardinals (12-5, 4-1 ACC) got the better of the Canes in an extremely close match.

With the Hurricanes having struggled in doubles all year, this time they struck gold in their lineup. On Court 3, graduate Dan Martin and fifth-year senior Bojan Jankulovski defeated veterans Sergio Hernandez and Tin Chen in dominant fashion, 6-2.

On Court 2, fifth-year senior Benjamin Hannestad and freshman Martin Katz won, 6-4, to give the Canes the doubles point with ease. On Court 1, fourth-year juniors Juan Martin Jalif and Franco Aubone were keeping pace with the Louisville pair, 3-4, when the match was called.

As singles play began, the match quickly shifted into a grueling battle. On Court 2, Hannestad fell, 2-6, 2-6, to senior Josh Howard-Tripp to even the match at 1-1.

Jankulovski then claimed the lead again, winning 6-1, 6-4, giving the Canes a 2-1 lead in the match.

Louisville responded on Court 4 with another straight set victory, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6, as Katz was bested by Hernandez.

Knotted at 2-2, the contest would be determined by the last three matches, all of which were going to a third set. On Court 6, Aubone narrowly lost a third set tiebreak, 6-7 (5-7), to put the Cardinals one point away, 2-3. This point would then be secured as freshman Natan Rodrigues defeated Jalif, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, in another third set battle.

On Court 1, No. 99 Martin was locked in a ranked duel with No. 96 Etienne Donnet, 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 4-5, when the match was called.

This match was another tough setback for UM, showing how grueling ACC play is. Its last three opponents have all been ranked in the top 50, and it will have to play another ranked foe in South Bend, Indiana on Sunday. This time, it is against the No. 23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m.