2022 Miami Open to host dual-match between Miami women’s tennis and Columbia

The Miami Open announced this week that No. 12 Miami will face No. 38 Columbia at Hard Rock Stadium on April 1 in an effort to bring collegiate tennis to one of the most prestigious professional tennis tournaments in the world. The match is set for 5 p.m. and will take place on Grandstand, as well as Courts 2-6.

“As a former player, I am excited we are able to bring collegiate tennis matches to the Miami Open,” tournament director James Blake said in a Miami Open release. “Our goal is to make this an annual event here in Miami.”

Since 1985, the Miami Open has been a staple in the tennis world. Fans come from all over to witness tennis legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and others. The event is only increasing in popularity, breaking an attendance record in 2019 with nearly 390,000 people.

As winners of four of its past five matches, Columbia (9-3) is certainly a formidable foe, but the Canes (8-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are rolling, moving up two spots in this week’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings for their highest position since Jan. 25, 2017.

Miami has three top-20 wins on the season and a close loss to No. 2 North Carolina State on the road.

Tickets to the collegiate matches cost $25 and can be purchased at www.miamiopen.com. A special evening package can also be secured for $70, which includes access to the collegiate matches as well as the men’s semifinal match. The first 140 people to buy this package will be gifted a commemorative hat with the Miami Open and University of Miami logos.